China to halve tariffs on some U.S. imports as virus risks grow

Reuters Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
China on Thursday said it would halve additional tariffs levied against 1,717 U.S. goods last year, following the signing of a Phase 1 deal that brought a truce to a bruising trade war between the world's two largest economies.
News video: China to halve tariffs on some U.S. imports as virus risks grow

China to halve tariffs on some U.S. imports as virus risks grow 01:33

 China on Thursday said it would halve additional tariffs levied against 1,717 U.S. goods last year, following the signing of a Phase 1 deal. Ciara Lee reports

