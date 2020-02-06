Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Julie Bishop says climate change has been 'weaponised' in Australian politics

Julie Bishop says climate change has been 'weaponised' in Australian politics

The Age Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
The former foreign minister says she also has no regrets about the Coalition's campaign against the Gillard government's carbon price.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Thomas38404514

Mad Hatter RT @MikeCarlton01: No one in the media ever had the***to take on Julie Bishop, the Asbestos Queen. She was a total lightweight. But, o… 36 seconds ago

DownhillJ

John Downing RT @ItsBouquet: ".. said she had no regrets about the Coalition's campaign against the Gillard government's carbon price" We kind of figur… 37 seconds ago

johnsalmond

Sir John Salmond RT @KetanJ0: "Ms Bishop also said she had no regrets about the Coalition's campaign against the Gillard government's carbon price" It's fa… 4 minutes ago

jboyded

💧julie boyd RT @SophieTrevitt: I'm getting sick of these hot takes from former Ministers & PMs who lament the inaction on #ClimateChange but refuse to… 7 minutes ago

udderrunner

Terrence Chester Renewable LNP Obfuscate RT @MSMWatchdog2013: Julie Bishop says climate change has been 'weaponised' in Australian politics. Ms Bishop had no regrets about campaign… 10 minutes ago

oz_bandicoot

Rachael Bahl RT @ANU_Climate: Coalition should lead the world on climate, says new ANU Chancellor ⁦@HonJulieBishop⁩ - ⁦@ANU_Climate⁩ experts at governme… 15 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.