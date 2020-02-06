Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas dies at the age of 103

Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas dies at the age of 103

euronews Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
1
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Euronews English - Published < > Embed
News video: Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas dies at the age of 103

Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas dies at the age of 103 01:14

 Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas dies at the age of 103

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kirk Douglas dies aged 103: His best quotes [Video]Kirk Douglas dies aged 103: His best quotes

Kirk Douglas, best known for the 1960 historical epic Spartacus, was one of the last remaining stars of Hollywood’s golden age and died aged 103 on Wednesday. Here are some of his best quotes.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published

Kirk Douglas dead at 103 [Video]Kirk Douglas dead at 103

Kirk Douglas passed away on Wednesday (05.02.20) at the age of 103.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:19Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas passes away at the age of 103

Hollywood legend, Kirk Douglas passed away on Wednesday at the age of 103. He is survived by his wife, Anne, sons- Michael, Joel, Peter, his grand-children and...
Bollywood Life Also reported by •Daily CallerFrance 24Belfast TelegraphMid-DaySeattle TimesNewsyZee NewsFOXNews.comBBC NewsIndependent

Catherine Zeta Jones leads tributes to father-in-law Kirk Douglas

Catherine Zeta Jones has led the tributes to her father-in-law Kirk Douglas after the Hollywood star died at the age of 103.
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this

RogerDe11266543

Roger From 'Ragman's Son' to Spartacus: Kirk Douglas has died at 103  They don’t make em like this anymore. https://t.co/Sp8qJzboKO 23 seconds ago

KevinpbKpb

Kevinpbpbradl RT @doyle_kevin: Legend https://t.co/AsS5ub3RNI 35 seconds ago

anshu7__

Angshuman Baroi RT @RonaldReagan: The Reagan Foundation is very sad to hear of the passing of Hollywood legend, Kirk Douglas. The Douglas’ and Reagans wer… 39 seconds ago

REDROCK451

REDROCK45 RT @TheAcademy: “I wanted to be an actor ever since I was a kid in the second grade. I did a play, and my mother made a black apron, and I… 42 seconds ago

owen_md

michael owen RT @BBCArchive: The Hollywood legend, Kirk Douglas has died aged 103. Here he is being interviewed by Michael Parkinson in 1979. https://t.… 1 minute ago

jaga970

Jorge Alexander RT @antoniobanderas: Today, Hollywood loses a true legend. But his light will keep shining forever at the cinematographic sky. RIP Kirk D… 1 minute ago

Sn0wDud3

G!ant🇯🇲 [email protected] RT @AP: BREAKING: Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas, the star of "Spartacus" and "Lust for Life," has died at age 103, his sons tell People mag… 1 minute ago

Osirisdleon

Osiris de Leon RT @RottenTomatoes: Hollywood icon and legend Kirk Douglas has passed away at the age of 103. Rest in Peace to the star of 'Spartacus,' '20… 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.