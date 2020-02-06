Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas dies at the age of 103

Roger From 'Ragman's Son' to Spartacus: Kirk Douglas has died at 103 They don’t make em like this anymore. https://t.co/Sp8qJzboKO 23 seconds ago Kevinpbpbradl RT @doyle_kevin: Legend https://t.co/AsS5ub3RNI 35 seconds ago Angshuman Baroi RT @RonaldReagan: The Reagan Foundation is very sad to hear of the passing of Hollywood legend, Kirk Douglas. The Douglas’ and Reagans wer… 39 seconds ago REDROCK45 RT @TheAcademy: “I wanted to be an actor ever since I was a kid in the second grade. I did a play, and my mother made a black apron, and I… 42 seconds ago michael owen RT @BBCArchive: The Hollywood legend, Kirk Douglas has died aged 103. Here he is being interviewed by Michael Parkinson in 1979. https://t.… 1 minute ago Jorge Alexander RT @antoniobanderas: Today, Hollywood loses a true legend. But his light will keep shining forever at the cinematographic sky. RIP Kirk D… 1 minute ago G!ant🇯🇲 [email protected] RT @AP: BREAKING: Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas, the star of "Spartacus" and "Lust for Life," has died at age 103, his sons tell People mag… 1 minute ago Osiris de Leon RT @RottenTomatoes: Hollywood icon and legend Kirk Douglas has passed away at the age of 103. Rest in Peace to the star of 'Spartacus,' '20… 1 minute ago