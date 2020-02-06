Global  

Maldives police arrests 2 over stabbing of 3 foreigners

Seattle Times Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
MALE, Maldives (AP) — Maldives police said Thursday they have arrested two persons in the stabbing of two Chinese and an Australian earlier this week in an attack that may have been carried out by Islamic extremists. Police said they were investigating the authenticity of a video circulating on social media showing a masked man […]
