Trump delivers post-impeachment remarks, NBA trade deadline, coronavirus outbreak: 5 things to know Thursday

Thursday, 6 February 2020
President Donald Trump takes the stage after his acquittal in the historic impeachment trial, the NBA trade deadline is here and more things to start your Thursday morning.
News video: Bulls Quiet Headed Toward Trade Deadline

Bulls Quiet Headed Toward Trade Deadline 01:04

 The NBA trade deadline is less than 24 hours away and the Bulls are in a bit of a tough spot.

Coronavirus outbreak 'very well under control': Trump [Video]Coronavirus outbreak 'very well under control': Trump

President Donald Trump said on Thursday in Michigan that the United States was working very closely with China on the coronavirus outbreak and he believed it was under control.

Trump focuses on impeachment, harangues Democrats at Davos [Video]Trump focuses on impeachment, harangues Democrats at Davos

US President Trump's impeachment trial overshadows trade at World Economic Forum on last day of his attendance.

NBA trade deadline: Kings send Dewayne Dedmon to Hawks for Jabari Parker and Alex Len, per reports

Dedmon is headed back to the Hawks on the eve of the trade deadline
CBS Sports Also reported by USATODAY.com ESPN

Nets crush Warriors 129-88 in Russell’s return to Brooklyn

NEW YORK (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 23 points and the Nets gave D’Angelo Russell a bruising welcome back to Brooklyn with a 129-88 rout of the Golden State...
Seattle Times

Tweets about this

Salysu

KING SAL RT @Post_Nigeria: BREAKING: United States Senate Delivers Verdict On The Impeachment Of @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/mn507wxpAR #Impeachm… 8 minutes ago

Post_Nigeria

Post-Nigeria BREAKING: United States Senate Delivers Verdict On The Impeachment Of @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/mn507wxpAR… https://t.co/LQecy50NZ4 2 hours ago

Salysu

KING SAL BREAKING: United States Senate Delivers Verdict On The Impeachment Of Donald Trump https://t.co/dwvRuG4tlZ 2 hours ago

Post_Nigeria

Post-Nigeria BREAKING: United States Senate Delivers Verdict On The Impeachment Of Donald Trump https://t.co/mn507wxpAR 2 hours ago

gpbnews

GPB News President Trump delivered his third State of the Union address Tuesday night, the day before his Senate impeachment… https://t.co/x3O0ymA1m2 11 hours ago

gpbmacon

GPB Macon President Trump delivered his third State of the Union address Tuesday night, the day before his Senate impeachment… https://t.co/68cuLprstR 11 hours ago

WXXINews

WXXI News President Trump delivered his third State of the Union address Tuesday night, the day before his Senate impeachment… https://t.co/3rAHWgFgg2 21 hours ago

wusf

WUSF In his #StateOfTheUnion address last night, @realDonaldTrump made no mention of his impeachment, the hearings and… https://t.co/RcjjxTfchR 21 hours ago

