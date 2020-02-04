Global  

NASA astronaut Koch returns to Earth after record space mission

Thursday, 6 February 2020
A capsule carrying a crew of three from the International Space Station, including record-setting United States astronaut Christina Koch, landed in Kazakhstan on Thursday, a live feed by Russian space agency Roscosmos showed.
