Jameela Jamil comes out as 'queer' amid 'brutal' backlash over voguing show; quits Twitter

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Jameela Jamil is opening up about her sexuality amid backlash over her role in HBO Max's new voguing series that some critics say "belongs to queer people."
Jillian Michaels Slammed for Body Shaming Lizzo [Video]Jillian Michaels Slammed for Body Shaming Lizzo

Jillian Michaels Slammed for Body Shaming Lizzo. In a new interview, the 'Biggest Loser' trainer said people should be celebrating the singer's music, not her appearance. Why are we celebrating her..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:19Published

Jameela Jamil Explains Why Beyoncé, Rihanna & Lizzo Mean So Much to Her | Women In Music 2019 [Video]Jameela Jamil Explains Why Beyoncé, Rihanna & Lizzo Mean So Much to Her | Women In Music 2019

Backstage at Women in Music, Jameela Jamil shares advice for women struggling to find their self-worth, she explains why Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Lizzo mean a lot to her, and she discusses why the music..

Credit: Billboard Events     Duration: 02:11Published


Jameela Jamil Comes Out as Queer to Defend Her 'Legendary' Judging Gig

Following the backlash over her casting as a lead judge on the upcoming voguing competition show, the 'Good Place' alum says she has 'privilege and power and a...
AceShowbiz

Jameela Jamil Comes Out as Queer After Backlash Over HBO's Voguing Series

Jameela Jamil has officially come out as queer, following a backlash from the LGBTQ+ community over her involvement in an HBO Max competition series about...
E! Online

shamikalynette

Shamika Palmer RT @InStyle: "It's scary as an actor to openly admit your sexuality, especially when you're already a brown female in your thirties." Jamee… 3 minutes ago

T3MP3STT

BROWNSUGA Jameela Jamil comes out as***after facing backlash over casting in new voguing show https://t.co/SNIQDtn0fy 4 minutes ago

ashnfeather

holly: prickly, poisonous, evergreen RT @JamieCinematics: When someone comes out as queer, there's only one thing to do: share photos of them sitting incorrectly in chairs. We… 4 minutes ago

tatty_cape

Tattycape Also in libfem world: the snake of identity politics nibbles dangerously at its own tail when Jameela Jamil suddenl… https://t.co/HCP4PmdpDI 7 minutes ago

DaddyandDadBlog

Daddy & Dad The utterly wonderful @jameelajamil can finally exhale and be herself. We salute you, Jameela! 🏳️‍🌈 https://t.co/Z8Jl5IN7zw 9 minutes ago

_RuthDavies_

Ruth Davies It's really exhausting to see this same tedious performance playing out every time a woman comes out as queer/bi/pa… https://t.co/z6s4KJPShE 14 minutes ago

sapphitweet

Brenda Ellis TV star Jameela Jamil comes out as Queer after years of hiding her sexuality https://t.co/2mF5i4RGdV 15 minutes ago

MaeBaeDoe

Rioforthetrophy F"Jameela Jamil comes out as***after facing backlash over casting in new voguing show" https://t.co/9WO5rouQ7m 25 minutes ago

