NASA astronaut Christina Koch returns to Earth after record mission

The capsule, Soyuz MS-13, carrying astronauts Koch, 41, European astronaut Luca Parmitano and Russian cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov, landed on the Kazakh desert...

Record-setting NASA astronaut Christina Koch returns to Earth from space station The trio departed the International Space Station (ISS) at 11.20 am IST (12.50 am EST) and made a safe, parachute-assisted landing at 2.41 pm IST (4.12 am EST)...

Zee News 3 hours ago



