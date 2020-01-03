Global  

NASA astronaut Christina Koch returns to Earth after record mission

Reuters Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
U.S. astronaut Christina Koch, who led the first all-female spacewalk in 2019, landed in Kazakhstan on Thursday after a record stay on the International Space Station, ending a 328-day mission expected to yield new insights into deep-space travel.
Record set for the longest spaceflight by a woman astronaut after 11 months

NASA astronaut Christina Koch has clocked 11 months on the International Space Station.

Duration: 00:37Published

Koch Sets Record For Longest Spaceflight By A Woman

NASA astronaut Christina Koch breaks the previous record set by Peggy Whitson for longest spaceflight by a woman.

Duration: 02:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

NASA astronaut Christina Koch returns to Earth after record 328 days in space

The capsule, Soyuz MS-13, carrying astronauts Koch, 41, European astronaut Luca Parmitano and Russian cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov, landed on the Kazakh desert...
DNA

Record-setting NASA astronaut Christina Koch returns to Earth from space station

The trio departed the International Space Station (ISS) at 11.20 am IST (12.50 am EST) and made a safe, parachute-assisted landing at 2.41 pm IST (4.12 am EST)...
Zee News

