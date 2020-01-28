Global  

Virus impact: Huawei going to global mobile show

Seattle Times Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese smartphone brand Huawei says it will attend the industry’s biggest global event this month in Barcelona while more companies reported losses due to China’s efforts to contain a disease outbreak. The latest developments on Thursday: HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES LTD.: The smartphone maker said it will attend the industry’s biggest annual event, the […]
