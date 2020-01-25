Report: Death toll in Turkey avalanche disaster rises to 39
Thursday, 6 February 2020 () ISTANBUL (AP) — Search efforts have resumed in eastern Turkey, following two avalanches that killed dozens and left at least two people missing, Turkish news agencies reported. The private DHA news agency said one body was recovered Thursday, bringing the death toll from the two avalanches to 39. Rescue workers, aided by dogs, were conducting […]
