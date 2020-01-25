Global  

Report: Death toll in Turkey avalanche disaster rises to 39

ISTANBUL (AP) — Search efforts have resumed in eastern Turkey, following two avalanches that killed dozens and left at least two people missing, Turkish news agencies reported. The private DHA news agency said one body was recovered Thursday, bringing the death toll from the two avalanches to 39. Rescue workers, aided by dogs, were conducting […]
 An avalanche has slammed into a mountain road in eastern Turkey, wiping out a huge team of rescue workers sent to find two people missing in an earlier avalanche. The first avalanche killed five people, leaving two others missing. The second avalanche left the death toll for both at around 38.

