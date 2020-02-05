Trump Acquitted of Two Impeachment Charges in Near Party-Line Vote
Thursday, 6 February 2020 () As Republicans rallied behind President Trump, Senator Mitt Romney of Utah, the party’s 2012 presidential nominee, joined Democrats in voting to convict, the only senator to cross party lines.
Mitt Romney Votes for Trump’s
Conviction in Impeachment Trial Romney was the only Republican to break from the party in voting to remove Trump from office. Trump was acquitted of both articles
of impeachment on Wednesday. Earlier, the Senator announced his decision to vote to convict Donald Trump...