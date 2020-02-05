Global  

Trump Acquitted of Two Impeachment Charges in Near Party-Line Vote

NYTimes.com Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
As Republicans rallied behind President Trump, Senator Mitt Romney of Utah, the party’s 2012 presidential nominee, joined Democrats in voting to convict, the only senator to cross party lines.
News video: Mitt Romney Votes for Trump’sConviction in Impeachment Trial

Mitt Romney Votes for Trump’sConviction in Impeachment Trial 01:48

 Mitt Romney Votes for Trump’s Conviction in Impeachment Trial Romney was the only Republican to break from the party in voting to remove Trump from office. Trump was acquitted of both articles of impeachment on Wednesday. Earlier, the Senator announced his decision to vote to convict Donald Trump...

Trump acquitted of impeachment charges [Video]Trump acquitted of impeachment charges

US President Donald Trump has been acquitted of all charges by the Senate, bringing an end to only the third presidential impeachment trial in American history. Only one Republican, Mitt Romney of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:06Published

Romney Turns Back On GOP, Votes To Convict Trump [Video]Romney Turns Back On GOP, Votes To Convict Trump

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney made a stunning break with his own party on Wednesday. CNN reports Romoney harshly criticized President Donald Trump over his actions toward Ukraine. In an emotional..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published


News Brief: Impeachment Acquittal, Iowa Caucuses, Juan Guaidó

The Senate acquits President Trump of two impeachment charges. There is still no clear winner in the Iowa caucuses. And, Venezuela's opposition leader attends...
NPR

Impeachment takeaways: Trump’s iron grip, McConnell delivers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican-controlled Senate appears virtually certain to acquit President Donald Trump on two impeachment charges as GOP lawmakers rail...
Seattle Times


Hellsbe90499889

Hellsbells RT @ScottforFlorida: Today, the Senate ACQUITTED President @realDonaldTrump on all charges. The impeachment sham led by @SpeakerPelosi an… 14 seconds ago

DelVecchioF

FDV RT @TravisAllen02: Trump has been acquitted on both impeachment charges. Who thinks we should impeach Trump again? 15 seconds ago

robertekanesr2

robert e kane sr RT @sheila06942158: @Mhdude1Mhdude1 President Trump is FULLY Acquitted forever of ALL IMPEACHMENT CHARGES!!!!!!!! Chief Justice Roberts: "I… 18 seconds ago

24hrTVMazi

Maisie B RT @Thomas1774Paine: The Senate overwhelmingly acquitted President Trump on both articles of impeachment against him Wednesday afternoon fo… 24 seconds ago

CAPTRick74

Rick Rigazio The Trump (Impeachment) Train Reaches Its Station (For Now) - In a historic vote, Trump acquitted of impeachment ch… https://t.co/yKcPmUYfJg 2 minutes ago

lisekimhorton

Lise Writing Rebel Horton RT @realraystrick: About an hour after the Senate acquitted President Donald Trump on both impeachment charges, protestors are in Downtown… 3 minutes ago

Hoya97

The Storm is Here #Trump2020 President Trump acquitted of impeachment charges in US Senate https://t.co/NgUmXQcQYo via @amermilnews 4 minutes ago

Cynicas_Hominis

supercalifragilisticexpialidocious RT @Breaking911: #BREAKING: President of The United States, Donald J. Trump, ACQUITTED OF ALL CHARGES In Senate Impeachment Trial 5 minutes ago

