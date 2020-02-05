Trump Acquitted of Two Impeachment Charges in Near Party-Line Vote

Hellsbells RT @ScottforFlorida: Today, the Senate ACQUITTED President @realDonaldTrump on all charges. The impeachment sham led by @SpeakerPelosi an… 14 seconds ago

FDV RT @TravisAllen02: Trump has been acquitted on both impeachment charges. Who thinks we should impeach Trump again? 15 seconds ago

robert e kane sr RT @sheila06942158: @Mhdude1Mhdude1 President Trump is FULLY Acquitted forever of ALL IMPEACHMENT CHARGES!!!!!!!! Chief Justice Roberts: "I… 18 seconds ago

Maisie B RT @Thomas1774Paine: The Senate overwhelmingly acquitted President Trump on both articles of impeachment against him Wednesday afternoon fo… 24 seconds ago

Rick Rigazio The Trump (Impeachment) Train Reaches Its Station (For Now) - In a historic vote, Trump acquitted of impeachment ch… https://t.co/yKcPmUYfJg 2 minutes ago

Lise Writing Rebel Horton RT @realraystrick: About an hour after the Senate acquitted President Donald Trump on both impeachment charges, protestors are in Downtown… 3 minutes ago

The Storm is Here #Trump2020 President Trump acquitted of impeachment charges in US Senate https://t.co/NgUmXQcQYo via @amermilnews 4 minutes ago