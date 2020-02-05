Global  

Mitt Romney’s Lonely Vote

NYTimes.com Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
We spoke with the only senator in history who has voted to convict a president of his own party about the thinking behind his decision.
News video: Mitt Romney Votes for Trump’s Conviction in Impeachment Trial

Mitt Romney Votes for Trump's Conviction in Impeachment Trial

 Mitt Romney Votes for Trump’s Conviction in Impeachment Trial Romney was the only Republican to break from the party in voting to remove Trump from office. Trump was acquitted of both articles of impeachment on Wednesday. Earlier, the Senator announced his decision to vote to convict Donald Trump...

Romney Turns Back On GOP, Votes To Convict Trump [Video]Romney Turns Back On GOP, Votes To Convict Trump

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney made a stunning break with his own party on Wednesday. CNN reports Romoney harshly criticized President Donald Trump over his actions toward Ukraine. In an emotional..

Trump Acquitted of Both Impeachment Charges [Video]Trump Acquitted of Both Impeachment Charges

Trump Acquitted of Both Impeachment Charges The historic Senate vote of 52-48 was largely along party lines. The vote formally ends the Senate trial completing the impeachment process of President..

Tucker Carlson Bitterly Refuses to Say Mitt Romney’s Name After Vote for Trump’s Removal: ‘Silly Moral Preening’

Tucker Carlson bitterly announced that he would refuse to say Sen. Mitt Romney’s name on his show in the wake of the Utah Republican’s vote to remove...
Mediaite

Mitt Romney praised, criticized in Utah after guilty vote

Sen. Mitt Romney’s decision to vote to convict President Trump for abuse of power in his Senate impeachment trial Wednesday has sparked praise and outage,...
FOXNews.com

drpatfarrell

Patricia Farrell, Ph.D. Mitt Romney’s Lonely Vote https://t.co/dJswcONgZy #news #feedly 9 minutes ago

crewislife

๒ รคץร Ŧยςк Շгย๓ק Via @nytimes: Mitt Romney’s Lonely Vote https://t.co/6eiy18A3i5 https://t.co/UiyaTHakXc 16 minutes ago

podc

Dave's Podcatcher Mitt Romney’s Lonely Vote. https://t.co/BoZtLqVeSJ 42 minutes ago

life2888

Caroline RT @marc_lotter: Mitt Romney’s lonely guilty vote is merely an inconsequential footnote with a future of being nothing more than a jeopardy… 2 hours ago

Cavalli49

Gary Cavalli @marcorubio The final vote in the Senate impeachment trial is a good reminder that when GOP senators like Rubio and… https://t.co/73iCcQTY7x 11 hours ago

