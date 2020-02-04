Global  

‘World Famous Lover’ trailer: Vijay Deverakonda’s last love story?

Hindu Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
The actor’s latest traces his tumultuous relationships with four women, played by Raashi Khanna, Catherine Tresa, Izabelle Leite and Aishwarya Rajessh
World Famous Lover trailer: The ghost of Arjun Reddy haunts Vijay Deverakonda


Indian Express

Raashi Khanna: Yamini in 'World Famous Lover' is the toughest character I’ve played so far

In a free-wheeling conversation, the actor says it was cathartic to cry copiously in her new film with Vijay Deverakonda
Hindu

maheshw11

maheshwaran RT @Pavan_Offl: World Famous Lover Trailer Launch Live Event Starts On 2:40PM #WFLTrailerDay #WFLTrailer #WFLonFeb14 #WorldFamousLover #Vij… 23 seconds ago

MRoopchand143

Roopchand Mahanthi RT @igtelugu: #WorldFamousLover Trailer Review: Well-rounded, strong content @TheDeverakonda @RaashiKhanna @CatherineTresa1 @aishu_dil #Kr… 2 minutes ago

industry_hit

IndustryHit.Com World Famous Lover Trailer Launch – Pics #WorldFamousLover #WorldFamousLoverTrailer Gallery: https://t.co/RsqgLYMu9Z 4 minutes ago

movievolume

MovieVolume.com @izabelleleite25 Speech at World Famous Lover Trailer Launch || #WFL https://t.co/8mVTJRKLRW 5 minutes ago

maheshw11

maheshwaran RT @Pavan_Offl: World Famous Lover Trailer At 4:05 PM #WFLTrailerDay #WFLTrailer #WFLonFeb14 #WorldFamousLover @TheDeverakonda @HeroVijay9… 6 minutes ago

Varsha073

Rowdy Varsha || DVS♥️ RT @TheHinduCinema: The #WFLTrailer promises an engrossing love saga, set around the hero's (#VijayDeverakonda) relationships with four dif… 8 minutes ago

Navi_Vennavalli

Naveen Vennavalli RT @iDreamMedia: Beautiful @CatherineTresa1 at #WorldFamousLover Trailer Launch Event!! Full Gallery 👉 https://t.co/5mwt351XeS Trailer Li… 9 minutes ago

RowdyFighter09

Mokshith RT @DOTVijaywada: World famous lover Trailer out now @TheDeverakonda @HEROVIJAY9 @VDOfficialTeam @ananddeverkonda @ComradeArjunA https://t.… 10 minutes ago

