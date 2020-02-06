Global  

Sheena Bora murder case: HC grants bail to Peter Mukerjea

Hindu Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
The Bombay High Court on Thursday granted bail to former media baron Peter Mukerjea, arrested in the Sheena Bora killing case, observing that prima f
Peter Mukerjea gets bail in Sheena Bora murder case after four years

It is to be noted that Peter Mukerjea was arrested on November 19, 2015, in the Sheena Bora murder case, in which his former wife Indrani Mukerjea is the main...
Zee News

Bombay high court grants bail to Peter Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case

In a major setback to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and relief to Peter Mukerjea, the Bombay high court on Thursday granted bail to him in the Sheena...
IndiaTimes

JNazirS

J RT @DStrangekhan: Bombay HC grant bail to Peter Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case, soon Indrani Mukerjea too will be out on bail. Not to… 15 seconds ago

sehgal_anshuman

Anshuman Sehgal RT @rkhuria: Next to get Bail will be Indrani Mukherjea, who has cut a deal with Amit Shah. Bombay high court grants bail to Peter Mukerj… 57 seconds ago

Newsi2w

Newsindia2world News18 Wrap: ‘Goli Maaro..’ Slogan Chanted at Shah’s Rally, Peter Mukerjea Gets Bail in Sheena Bora Murder Case & O… https://t.co/ZSaDs3SeU5 4 minutes ago

Richa2Kulkarni

Richa Kulkarni Sheena Bora case: Bail granted to Peter Mukerjea https://t.co/AVgufHvLAc https://t.co/HCBZkQ7cjN 5 minutes ago

pradipta2013

Pradipta Pati Peter Mukerjea gets bail in Sheena Bora murder case after four years https://t.co/eeW22OqEIY -Shared via ZeeNews 6 minutes ago

jataayugroup

jataayu Sheena Bora case: Bail granted to Peter Mukerjea https://t.co/lxoxVXrHA6 https://t.co/yQhb8seXVJ 13 minutes ago

dailyanjal

Dailyanjal News18 Wrap: ‘Goli Maaro..’ Slogan Chanted at Shah’s Rally, Peter Mukerjea Gets Bail in Sheena Bora Murder Case & O… https://t.co/EgWzx66Uqa 16 minutes ago

somsirsa

Somsirsa Chatterjee News18 Wrap: ‘Goli Maaro..’ Slogan Chanted at Shah’s Rally, Peter Mukerjea Gets Bail in Sheena Bora Murder Case & O… https://t.co/MmUGFwVXIM 20 minutes ago

