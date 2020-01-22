Global  

Rolling Stones returning to North America for 15-city tour

Seattle Times Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Rolling Stones are returning to some North American cities where they haven’t played in years. The band announced Thursday that it will kick off a 15-city leg of its No Filter tour in San Diego on May 8. Other cities where the band will play that it hasn’t performed in […]
