Dancing on Ice stars Kevin Kilbane and Brianne Delcourt get engaged

BBC News Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Brianne Delcourt and Kevin Kilbane from the ITV show are speed skating their way to a wedding.
News video: Dancing On Ice star Kevin Kilbane proposes to skating partner

Dancing On Ice star Kevin Kilbane proposes to skating partner 01:29

 This is the adorable moment Dancing On Ice star Kevin Kilbane proposed to his skating partner Brianne Delcourt.After meeting just months ago, the couple are set to get married after ex-Everton player Kilbane got down on one knee at a swanky restaurant in London last night (4).Video footage shows how...

Dancing On Ice star Kevin Kilbane proposes to skating partner Brianne Delcourt [Video]Dancing On Ice star Kevin Kilbane proposes to skating partner Brianne Delcourt

This is the adorable moment Dancing On Ice star Kevin Kilbane proposed to his skating partner Brianne Delcourt. After meeting just months ago, the couple are set to get married after ex-Everton player..

Dancing On Ice’s Kevin Kilbane and Brianne Delcourt engaged after speedy romance

Former footballer Kevin Kilbane and his Dancing On Ice partner Brianne Delcourt are engaged just four months after meeting.
Belfast Telegraph

Moment ex Hull City player Kevin Kilbane proposes to Brianne Delcourt after just 4 months dating

Moment ex Hull City player Kevin Kilbane proposes to Brianne Delcourt after just 4 months datingThe arrival of his Dancing On Ice co-star Vanessa Bauer nearly ruined Kevin Kilbane's proposal to girlfriend of four months
Hull Daily Mail

