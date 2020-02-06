‘Darbar’ director AR Murugadoss seeks police protection as distributors demand compensation

The filmmaker has moved the Madras High Court seeking police protection citing harassment by film distributors

You Might Like

Tweets about this sairam RT @TheHinduCinema: #ARMurugadoss alleged that the distributors who had purchased the rights for #Darbar were sending him threats and deman… 29 minutes ago The Hindu Cinema #ARMurugadoss alleged that the distributors who had purchased the rights for #Darbar were sending him threats and d… https://t.co/QD3FGBFOaY 32 minutes ago Ghulam M Khan RT @cobrapost: Darbar director AR Murugadoss seeks police protection from film distributors After talks with producers Lyca Productions fa… 2 hours ago Jai Bharat RT @republic: 'Darbar' director A R Murugadoss seeks police protection after alleged threats https://t.co/eEdGNjdrML 2 hours ago Republic 'Darbar' director A R Murugadoss seeks police protection after alleged threats https://t.co/eEdGNjdrML 3 hours ago Republic AR Murugadoss moves MHC, seeks security from distributors after Rajini's Darbar tanks https://t.co/FLxAaKxWpC 4 hours ago Zoom TV Apparently, #Darbar director #ARMurugadoss has been getting threats after the film's underwhelming performance at t… https://t.co/lhGSp57xML 4 hours ago MovieCrow #Darbar director #ARMurugadoss files petition for police protection! Claims has been receiving threats due to the a… https://t.co/1ZXd94XOBt 6 hours ago