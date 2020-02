Thursday, 6 February 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A person familiar with the trade says the Philadelphia 76ers have acquired Glenn Robinson and Alec Burks from the Golden State Warriors in exchange for draft picks. Expected to contend for an Eastern Conference championship, the Sixers have slumped and are in sixth place in the standings entering Thursday’s games. The Sixers […] 👓 View full article