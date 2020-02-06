Global  

'It looks like an inferno': Eyewitness sees massive fire after Sask. train derailment

CBC.ca Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
An eyewitness says he saw a huge fire after a train derailment near Guernsey, Sask. Thursday morning.
Train derails near Guernsey, Sask., second derailment in two months

A freight train derailed near Guernsey, Sask. early Thursday morning, closing a major highway in both directions.
CTV News

wapimaskwa69

Kevin Carter 'It looks like an inferno': Eyewitness sees massive fire after Sask. train derailment | CBC News https://t.co/sQ1iMqbFIi 1 minute ago

n_anderson

Nichole Anderson Bergeron Hope everyone is ok. These trains go through so many cities in Canada. We have got to get on top of this. 'It loo… https://t.co/tH1z2xSxOs 2 minutes ago

cbcDougDirks

Doug Dirks 'It looks like an inferno': Eyewitness sees massive fire after Saskatchewan train derailment, town of Guernsey evac… https://t.co/IfL26Esq0k 4 minutes ago

MCLH007

MLH007 'It looks like an inferno': Eyewitness sees massive fire after Sask. train derailment | CBC News https://t.co/H0QGoLsFGa 5 minutes ago

greaticemaker

Rod RT @CBCSask: 'It looks like an inferno': Eyewitness sees massive fire after Sask. train derailment https://t.co/ynRLSszMSB 15 minutes ago

Delta56ca

Delta56ca I wonder if pipelines would have maybe solved this situation? https://t.co/cT5m8gKPiP 16 minutes ago

CharlotteWolf

C-Wolf-Run RT @johnson_myrna: Sad - 2nd derailment in less than 3 months in area near Guernsey 'It looks like an inferno': Eyewitness sees massive fir… 20 minutes ago

dyolltrah1

Beautiful World 'Like an inferno': Massive fire after Sask. train derailment https://t.co/3lv6SEYPE8 21 minutes ago

