Ahead of the 92nd Oscars, a look back at 10 great acceptance speeches

In case any of this year's nominees are in need of inspiration, here are 10 great Oscar acceptance speeches from years past.



Recent related videos from verified sources Oscar-winner Brad Pitt on impeachment trial: I'm very disappointed with this week Oscar-winner Brad Pitt insisted he wrote his own acceptance speeches during his memorable awards season run. Pitt was also asked about his political comments during his acceptance speech. The actor.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:43Published 10 hours ago BOMBSHELL Accepts the Oscar for Makeup and Hairstyling Watch Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker accept the Oscar for Makeup and Hairstyling for BOMBSHELL at Oscars 2020. See more Oscar acceptance speeches and highlights on Oscar.com and in the ABC.. Credit: ABC Duration: 01:27Published 11 hours ago You Might Like

Tweets about this