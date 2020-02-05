Global  

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney voted to convict Trump during the impeachment trial. Read his full speech on the Senate floor

USATODAY.com Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Romney was the only Republican to vote to convict Trump, who was acquitted on both impeachment articles. In a floor speech, he explained his position.
News video: President Donald Trump Takes Aim At Mitt Romney After Acquittal In Impeachment Trial

President Donald Trump Takes Aim At Mitt Romney After Acquittal In Impeachment Trial 01:49

 The Senate voted to acquit President Donald Trump in his impeachment trial, and Wednesday night, the president took aim at the only Republican who voted against him; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Sen. Romney breaks with GOP, will vote to convict Trump

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney said Wednesday he will vote to convict President Donald Trump, becoming the first and likely only Republican in the Senate’s impeachment...
Seattle Times Also reported by •CTV News

Factbox: 'A giant asterisk' - quotes from Trump's impeachment trial

The U.S. Senate on Wednesday acquitted President Donald Trump on impeachment charges of abusing his office and obstructing Congress, despite Republican Mitt...
Reuters India Also reported by •Seattle TimesEurasia ReviewReuters

Tryin2BFree

BikerChick RT @KatiePavlich: Mitt Romney says he voted on his convictions, his morals and duty to God. Fine. But his constituents are who he represent… 1 minute ago

kandikay7

Kandi The people of Utah should be proud of @MittRomney. "Mitt Romney voted to convict President Trump of abuse of power… https://t.co/OwBDmrx9Vv 3 minutes ago

MargaretDeemer

Margaret Deemer Utah Sen. Mitt Romney voted to convict Trump during the impeachment trial. Read his full speech on the Senate floor… https://t.co/l7SMN9QgAW 4 minutes ago

YvonneT39099750

Solegirl 👣🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇺🇸🇮🇹 RT @chiefpolice2: UTAH. Your senator MITT ROMNEY VOTED GUILTY in the sham impeachment without witnesses. If you want a democRAT for a senat… 6 minutes ago

WVLANBCLocal33

NBC Local 33 News Utah Senator Mitt Romney was the only Republican who voted to convict the president of abuse of power.… https://t.co/OYN4Xaorgg 7 minutes ago

IowaPublicRadio

Iowa Public Radio One Republican voted to convict and remove Trump on Article I: Utah Sen. Mitt Romney. In a tearful speech on the Se… https://t.co/USjdQ8i6dK 7 minutes ago

JBLinden

John B @KellyannePolls Utah Sen. Mitt Romney voted to convict Trump during the impeachment trial. Read his full speech o..… https://t.co/YKX5UbnBAL 8 minutes ago

annamariecicero

Annamarie Cicero 🇺🇸 RT @danielchaitin7: Fox News host Laura Ingraham says she might move to Utah to challenge Mitt Romney for his Senste seat after he voted ag… 10 minutes ago

