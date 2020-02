The premier of Germany's Thuringia state has stepped down and called for snap elections, barely 24 hours after he was elected with the help of far-right AfD...

What's happened in Thuringia, and why the outcry? The election of a new state premier in Thuringia, with votes from the far-right AfD tipping the balance in his favor, has prompted outrage in Germany. Here's how...

Deutsche Welle 8 hours ago