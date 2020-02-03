tamsau China opens new hospitals for coronavirus patients, deaths top 560 | CBC News https://t.co/WNjqdUR5Z8 53 seconds ago hongzi China opens new hospitals for coronavirus patients, deaths top 560 | CBC News https://t.co/CqTdoFmh2z 2 minutes ago Nic Garcia There are currently more than 20,000 cases of #coronavirus worldwide. https://t.co/3vQFpVmz4V 3 minutes ago Shiny Happy Media China opens new hospitals for coronavirus patients, deaths top 560 https://t.co/YLsLaxZNcY 10 minutes ago TfsNews.com https://t.co/quLWZHjyVE China on Thursday finished building a second new hospital to isolate and treat patients of… https://t.co/fb7oortAYO 11 minutes ago MarthaLeah Nangalama via @PerilofAfrica China opens new hospitals for coronavirus patients, deaths top 560: China on Thursday finished b… https://t.co/hiL0CugEmu 13 minutes ago John Purvis RT @KFOX14: 563 deaths and 28,018 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus have been reported by Chinese health authorities. https://t.co/8TZ… 18 minutes ago Ahram Online China opens new hospitals for coronavirus patients, deaths top 560 https://t.co/YqV4Mn5Gwl 21 minutes ago