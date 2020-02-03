Global  

China opens new hospitals for coronavirus patients, deaths top 560

CBC.ca Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
China on Thursday finished building a second new hospital to isolate and treat patients of a virus that has killed more than 560 people and continues to spread, disrupting travel and people's lives and fuelling economic fears.
News video: Makeshift hospitals built in Wuhan amid overflow of coronavirus patients

Makeshift hospitals built in Wuhan amid overflow of coronavirus patients 00:36

 Wuhan is turning three places into temporary hospitals to accept coronavirus patients.

