New virus cases in UK, Germany bring Europe’s total to 30

Seattle Times Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — Britain and Germany announced more cases of the Wuhan virus on Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed virus cases in Europe to 30. In Germany, all the virus cases have centered on the same company, auto parts supplier Webasto, whose headquarters outside of Munich was visited by a Chinese trainer. On […]
Coronavirus cases in China top SARS as evacuations begin

Coronavirus cases in China top SARS as evacuations beginBEIJING — Countries began evacuating their citizens Wednesday from the Chinese city hardest-hit by a new virus that has now infected more people in China than...
WorldNews

Coronavirus latest: New cases in UK and Germany bring European total to 29

1
euronews

