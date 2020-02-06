Global  

NASA astronaut Christina Koch returns to Earth after recording-setting 328 days in space

USATODAY.com Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
The 11-month mission was Christina Koch's first flight into space and also included the first-ever all-female spacewalk with Jessica Meir in October.
News video: Astronaut Christina Koch returns to Earth

Astronaut Christina Koch returns to Earth 00:26

 Astronaut Christina Koch landed in the country of Kazakhstan Thursday morning, aboard a Russian spacecraft. Koch spent 11 months in space — 328 days — the longest single spaceflight for a woman.

Michigan Native Returns Home After 11 Months In Space [Video]Michigan Native Returns Home After 11 Months In Space

Christina Koch, a Michigan native and record-setting astronaut, and her crew mates returned home Thursday after 11 months in space, according to NASA. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:37Published


NASA astronaut Christina Koch returns to Earth after record-setting stay in space

Astronaut Christina Koch made the return trip from the International Space Station (ISS) early on Thursday, along with ESA astronaut Luca Parmitano and Russian...
Record-breaking spacewalker returns from orbit

Record-breaking spacewalker returns from orbitESA astronaut Luca Parmitano returned to Earth today alongside NASA astronaut Christina Koch and Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov, marking the end of his...
