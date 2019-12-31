Global  

Senate report criticizes Obama administration handing of Russia election meddling

Reuters Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
The Obama administration "was not well postured" to counter Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and was constrained in responding by a heavily politicized environment and other factors that inadvertently aided Moscow, according to a Senate report released Thursday.
