Senate report criticizes Obama administration handing of Russia election meddling
Thursday, 6 February 2020 () The Obama administration "was not well postured" to counter Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and was constrained in responding by a heavily politicized environment and other factors that inadvertently aided Moscow, according to a Senate report released Thursday.
