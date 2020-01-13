AP source: Walmart shooting suspect faces hate crime charges

Global  

Thursday, 6 February 2020
Washington (AP) — The government has filed hate crime charges against a man who said he was targeting Mexicans and shot to death 22 people at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, last summer, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. A multicount federal indictment against suspected gunman Patrick Crusius of […]
Man accused of punching and stabbing gay men faces hate crime charges

A man who is accused of punching and stabbing gay men has been charged with hate crime enhancements in three of the incidents. Joshua Ebow was charged yesterday...
PinkNews

Accused El Paso mass shooter to face federal hate crime charges - source

A Texas man accused of deliberately targeting Mexicans in a shooting spree that killed 22 people at an El Paso Walmart store last year will be charged later...
Reuters India

