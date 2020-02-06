Global  

Trump administration blocks New York drivers from Global Entry, traveler programs over immigration law

USATODAY.com Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
The federal decision comes amid an ongoing battle over New York's Green Light Law. The ban applies to Trusted Traveler programs but not TSA PreCheck.
News video: Trump Administration Ban Curbs New York Residents From Certain Customs Travel Programs

Trump Administration Ban Curbs New York Residents From Certain Customs Travel Programs 02:15

 New York residents can no longer enroll in the trusted traveler programs which allow low-risk passengers to get through customs faster. The Trump administration says that move is in response to a recently enacted state law. CBS2's Reena Roy reports.

New Yorkers Blocked From Trusted Travel Programs [Video]New Yorkers Blocked From Trusted Travel Programs

The programs are meant to help travelers move through customs lines faster, but New Yorkers are no longer allowed to sign up or renew their memberships. CBSN New York's Reena Roy reports.

DHS Suspends New York From Trusted Traveler Programs [Video]DHS Suspends New York From Trusted Traveler Programs

The programs are meant to help travelers move through customs lines faster, but New Yorkers are no longer allowed to sign up or renew their memberships. CBS2's Reena Roy reports.

DHS suspends Global Entry, Trusted Traveler Programs for New York residents in response to sanctuary law

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf exclusively told Fox News' "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Wednesday that DHS was immediately suspending Global Entry and...
At odds over immigration policy, Trump administration suspends New Yorkers' travel passes

The Trump administration has temporarily barred New Yorkers from several programs expediting security checks when they enter the United States, widening a...
