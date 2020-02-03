Global  

India fined again for slow over rate

Hindu Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Team India was fined 80 percent of its match fees after Wednesday's first One-Day International against New Zealand for a slow over rate, the Internat
IND vs NZ: India docked 80 per cent match fee for third successive slow over rate

*Hamilton:* The Indian cricket team was on Wednesday fined for maintaining slow over for the third successive time after Virat Kohli's side was found four overs...
Mid-Day

Team India fined 20 per cent of match fee for slow over-rate in final T20I against New Zealand

India's triumph over New Zealand in the fifth and final T20 International against New Zealand at Mount Maunganui on Sunday (February 2, 2020) was marred by the...
Zee News

