Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Trump airs his grievances after impeachment vote

Trump airs his grievances after impeachment vote

FT.com Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
President takes aim at political opponents in first public remarks since acquittal
👓 View full article (requires subscription)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

John Legend, P!nk, Hailey Bieber and More on Senate's Impeachment Vote | Billboard News [Video]John Legend, P!nk, Hailey Bieber and More on Senate's Impeachment Vote | Billboard News

President Donald Trump won impeachment acquittal on Wednesday (Feb. 5), ending the third presidential trial in American history.

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 01:40Published

Trump Hits Romney As 'Democrat' [Video]Trump Hits Romney As "Democrat"

President Donald Trump posted a video attacking Sen. Mitt Romney. Trump was upset over Romney's decision to vote in favor of convicting him of abuse of power on Wednesday. Romney was the only GOP..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump seen heading to acquittal in U.S. Senate impeachment vote on Wednesday

Four months after Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives launched a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine, the...
Reuters

President Trump attacks Mitt Romney over impeachment vote

President Trump and his allies are celebrating the end of his impeachment trial and slamming the one Republican who voted to remove him from office. The vote...
CBS News


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.