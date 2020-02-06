Global  

New 737 MAX software flaw found during tests; Boeing sticks to return timeline

Reuters Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Flight testers discovered another flaw in the software of Boeing Co's grounded 737 MAX, the plane that suffered two fatal crashes, though the company and the top U.S. aviation regulator said on Thursday the issue most likely could be fixed without extending the target date for the plane's return to service.
Boeing Fixing New Software Bug on Max; Key Test Flight Nears

Boeing Co. has discovered a new software problem on the grounded 737 Max, but the company said the flaw won't set back the goal of returning the plane to service...
Newsmax Also reported by •Deutsche WelleThe Age

Software update to address 737 MAX indicator light issue will not delay return schedule - Boeing

Boeing Co said Thursday that a new software update to address an indicator light issue on the grounded 737 MAX will not impact its mid-2020 estimate for the...
Reuters

