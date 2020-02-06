New 737 MAX software flaw found during tests; Boeing sticks to return timeline
Thursday, 6 February 2020 () Flight testers discovered another flaw in the software of Boeing Co's grounded 737 MAX, the plane that suffered two fatal crashes, though the company and the top U.S. aviation regulator said on Thursday the issue most likely could be fixed without extending the target date for the plane's return to service.
