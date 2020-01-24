Severe weather warning issued as torrential rain lashes Sydney

Sydney could receive up to 130 millimetres of rain on Friday alone, with the worst of the weather set to hit the city by the afternoon and evening.

Soccer-Torrential rain now affecting sports in Australia Torrential rain has forced the postponement of an A-League derby match in Sydney on Saturday, continuing the run of sports events affected by adverse weather...

Sydney weather LIVE: Severe weather warning issued as worst of rain to hit Over 40 millimetres of rain had been recorded at Sydney's Observatory Hill by 6am.

