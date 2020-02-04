Global  

Chinese city with eight cases of coronavirus 'steals' masks destined for town with 400 cases

SBS Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
The Chinese city of Dali is accused of "stealing" a shipment of surgical masks headed for a city battling more cases of coronavirus.
 The Chinese city of Wuhan is the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak. Chinese state media reported Wednesday that Wuhan is converting an additional eight buildings into hospitals. According to Reuters, the buildings include gymnasiums, exhibition centers and sports centers. The conversion of all...

China Reports Nearly 100 Coronavirus Deaths in a Single Day The 97 new deaths bring the total to 909 deaths in China. There have been 40,235 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in China so far. 300..

A Chinese city with only eight confirmed cases of a new coronavirus has been accused of intercepting a shipment of surgical masks bound for a municipality with...
Reuters

Dali, which has only eight cases, allegedly intercepted shipment for Chongqing, where there are 400
Independent

