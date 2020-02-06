Boston Marathon tweaks start times to emphasize women’s race
Thursday, 6 February 2020 () BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Marathon is tweaking its start times to send the elite men off before the women for the race’s 124th edition this year, a reversal that organizers hope will give the women’s race more attention. The men will leave at 9:37 a.m. for the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston’s Back […]
