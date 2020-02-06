Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Boston Marathon tweaks start times to emphasize women’s race

Boston Marathon tweaks start times to emphasize women’s race

Seattle Times Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Marathon is tweaking its start times to send the elite men off before the women for the race’s 124th edition this year, a reversal that organizers hope will give the women’s race more attention. The men will leave at 9:37 a.m. for the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston’s Back […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Localish - Published < > Embed
News video: Boston Marathon Survivors Get Married During The Race

Boston Marathon Survivors Get Married During The Race 05:11

 Marriage isn’t a sprint – so why not get married during a marathon? Texas couple Dave and Susie Comstock are proving they’re in it for the long run! After meeting in a running club, they tied the knot at Mile 20 of their favorite race, the Boston Marathon. But their love hasn’t come without...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Chinese woman found not guilty of trespassing, guilty of resisting arrest for Mar-a-Lago incident [Video]Chinese woman found not guilty of trespassing, guilty of resisting arrest for Mar-a-Lago incident

A Chinese woman was found not guilty of trespassing on Wednesday, but guilty of resisting arrest, for a security incident at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club back in December. Lu Jing, 56,..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:46Published

TMN List: 4-17-17 [Video]TMN List: 4-17-17

The race starts today in Boston! Find out where the Boston Marathon ranks in NewsChannel 9's list of the biggest in America.

Credit: WSYR ABC 9 SyracusePublished


Recent related news from verified sources

How Do You Like Them Apples? MCR Scores a Springhill Suites by Marriott Near Boston Just in Time for the 2020 Marathon

How Do You Like Them Apples? MCR Scores a Springhill Suites by Marriott Near Boston Just in Time for the 2020 MarathonNEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--News you can run with: MCR, the fifth-largest hotel owner-operator in the United States, has acquired the 164-room SpringHill Suites...
Business Wire

Men and women who ‘sound’ gay viewed as less competent and less suitable for jobs, study finds

Men and women who “sound” gay are viewed as less competent and less suitable for jobs, a recent study has found. The study, which was published in Psychology...
PinkNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.