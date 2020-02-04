US Democrats want 'recanvass' of Iowa caucus results
Thursday, 6 February 2020 () "Enough is enough," tweeted DNC chief Tom Perez, demanding the Iowa Democrats to review the caucus results following a series of blunders. The latest, incomplete count showed Buttigieg and Sanders in a dead heat.
The Democratic Party's effort to choose an election challenger to Republican U.S. President Donald Trump got off to a chaotic start in Iowa, with officials blaming "inconsistencies" for an indefinite delay in the state's caucus results. The Iowa Democratic Party chairman said to expect results...