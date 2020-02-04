Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > US Democrats want 'recanvass' of Iowa caucus results

US Democrats want 'recanvass' of Iowa caucus results

Deutsche Welle Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
"Enough is enough," tweeted DNC chief Tom Perez, demanding the Iowa Democrats to review the caucus results following a series of blunders. The latest, incomplete count showed Buttigieg and Sanders in a dead heat.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Iowa caucus results delay is 'not a hack'

Iowa caucus results delay is 'not a hack' 01:25

 The Democratic Party's effort to choose an election challenger to Republican U.S. President Donald Trump got off to a chaotic start in Iowa, with officials blaming "inconsistencies" for an indefinite delay in the state's caucus results. The Iowa Democratic Party chairman said to expect results...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bernie Sanders Declares Victory in Iowa Without Final Results [Video]Bernie Sanders Declares Victory in Iowa Without Final Results

Bernie Sanders Declares Victory in Iowa Without Final Results The complete release of voting results in the Midwest state has been delayed for days. NBC News has not declared a victor with 97..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:21Published

Shadow Inc. CEO apologizes for Iowa caucus tech woes [Video]Shadow Inc. CEO apologizes for Iowa caucus tech woes

IOWA — The 2020 Iowa Caucus was supposed to start off this year's presidential election cycle with a bang. Instead, it got royally screwed over by an app. Shadow Inc. CEO Gerard Niemira, whose..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:13Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The Latest From Democrats In Iowa, And What's Next For Candidates In New Hampshire

The Democratic National Committee has requested a recanvass of Iowa caucus results, though it's unclear whether the state Democratic Party will oblige....
NPR Also reported by •Business InsiderNewsy

Iowa caucus results 'to be released by Democrats by 5pm'

Democrats have said they plan to release the delayed results of the Iowa caucuses by 5pm.
Independent Also reported by •Newsy

Tweets about this

Briley_Webb

Linda Briley-Webb https://t.co/afjwUdNRhH US Democrats want 'recanvass' of Iowa caucus results Democrats get nothing right the first… https://t.co/rXKdgco7jq 13 minutes ago

genec1947

ugboots DNC chair calls for Iowa to 'immediately' recanvass after botched caucus https://t.co/opesYyiDK6 So here we go the… https://t.co/q20KWuemR6 39 minutes ago

mlnangalama

MarthaLeah Nangalama via @PerilofAfrica US Democrats want 'recanvass' of Iowa caucus results: "Enough is enough," tweeted DNC chief Tom… https://t.co/h2cLOJlBHn 1 hour ago

DrBanfalvi

Lou Banfalvi DNC chairman calls for recanvass of Iowa caucuses https://t.co/Gk7vqrC3Up #FoxNews These DemocRATS want to run the… https://t.co/mEJSCwJo3Y 2 hours ago

whowanstwobepre

stanleyj And the Democrats want to run the country and they can't even count. DNC chair calls for immediate 'recanvass' of I… https://t.co/Kbi7JSC4V7 2 hours ago

uniquechoices

#AsTheSunSetsPray They count yet they want to run the country #Trump2020LandSlide 'Enough is enough' - Democrats call for Iowa caucus… https://t.co/qf041aehL3 3 hours ago

digino69

Gino DiGino ✝️ RT @Debber66: And the Democrats want to do away with the electoral college! 😳- just imagine !!!! DNC chairman calls for recanvass of Iowa… 3 hours ago

MarkHarrowPI

Author Robert J. Roy DNC chairman calls for recanvass of Iowa caucuses https://t.co/LijEabuxBk #FoxNews They're just going to keep doin… https://t.co/K4XirVK9Nd 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.