Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Safety Eric Weddle says he’s done after 13-year NFL career

Safety Eric Weddle says he’s done after 13-year NFL career

Seattle Times Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Six-time Pro Bowl safety Eric Weddle says he is done with his 13-year NFL career. Weddle apparently made his long-expected retirement announcement on Twitter on Thursday, although the hard-hitting safety with the famously big beard didn’t use the specific word. “I love y’all. We had a great run!” Weddle tweeted at […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Published < > Embed
News video: Former Raven Eric Weddle Retires From NFL

Former Raven Eric Weddle Retires From NFL 00:28

 After 13 seasons in the NFL, former Ravens safety Eric Weddle is calling it quits.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

NFL Hall of Fame Defensive End Chris Doleman Dead at 58 [Video]NFL Hall of Fame Defensive End Chris Doleman Dead at 58

NFL Hall of Fame Defensive End Chris Doleman Dead at 58 The hall's president and CEO, David Baker, says the 15-year veteran died after a long battle with cancer. David Baker, via statement The Vikings..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:11Published

Former NFL Player Steve Gleason Honored With Congressional Gold Medal [Video]Former NFL Player Steve Gleason Honored With Congressional Gold Medal

Former NFL Player Steve Gleason Honored With Congressional Gold Medal The 42-year-old was given America's highest civilian honor for his contribution to ALS awareness. Gleason is the first pro..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Safety Eric Weddle says he's done after 13-year NFL career

Safety Eric Weddle says he's done after 13-year NFL careerSix-time Pro Bowl safety Eric Weddle says he is done with his 13-year NFL career
FOX Sports

Rams' Weddle, 6-time Pro Bowl safety, retiring

Rams safety Eric Weddle, who made the Pro Bowl after six of his 13 seasons in the NFL, announced his retirement on Thursday with a year remaining on his...
ESPN


Tweets about this

lapunjabiradio

Punjabi Radio Los Angeles LA Rams Safety Eric Weddle Retires After 13-year NFL Career Six-time Pro Bowl safety Eric Weddle says he is done w… https://t.co/LDItQYu5mP 13 hours ago

JaxStateFan

Hank Humphrey RT @fox5sandiego: Six-time Pro Bowl safety Eric Weddle says he is done with his 13-year NFL career.​ https://t.co/oWnVWZFRZ0 13 hours ago

fox5sandiego

FOX 5 San Diego Six-time Pro Bowl safety Eric Weddle says he is done with his 13-year NFL career.​ https://t.co/oWnVWZFRZ0 13 hours ago

newsbigo0

NewsBigo Safety Eric Weddle says he’s done after 13-year NFL career https://t.co/Bzrv4XRZNx https://t.co/rXRoLXYd6b 14 hours ago

WishFeeder

The Wisher Safety Eric Weddle says he's done after 13-year NFL career https://t.co/jPOWSxWApq 16 hours ago

LompocRecord

Lompoc Record Six-time Pro Bowl safety Eric Weddle says he is done with his 13-year NFL career. Weddle apparently made his long-e… https://t.co/WSYBFUkcXZ 16 hours ago

SantaMariaTimes

Santa Maria Times Six-time Pro Bowl safety Eric Weddle says he is done with his 13-year NFL career. Weddle apparently made his long-e… https://t.co/UexKU7yjCt 17 hours ago

OCRegSports

OC Register Sports RT @AP_NFL: Safety Eric Weddle says he's done after 13-year NFL career. by @gregbeacham https://t.co/XvE0uA7P20 17 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.