Man finds missing ashes of woman on Las Vegas bus stop bench
Thursday, 6 February 2020 () LAS VEGAS (AP) — A missing box filled with the ashes of a woman was recovered in Nevada by a passerby a week after the box and other luggage were taken from a Las Vegas hotel, authorities said. Ohio brothers Dan and Colten Dalton were in Las Vegas last week with their grandmother to pick […]
The Vegas Chamber, the state’s largest and broadest-based business organization, filed a lawsuit in Nevada’s First Judicial District Court in Carson City against the initiative petition that would add 1.5% in Local School Support Tax in every county in Nevada
It took a week and a half for police and the U.S. Marshals Service to track down the men suspected of instigating a gunfight at Third Avenue and Pine Street that... Seattle Times Also reported by •SeattlePI.com
You Might Like
Tweets about this
WGXA A missing box filled with the ashes of a woman was recovered in Nevada by a passerby a week after the box and other… https://t.co/2o2IwDz29Q 4 minutes ago
Fábio 🇧🇷 🇺🇲 Man finds missing ashes of woman on Las Vegas bus stop bench https://t.co/ol64ZalLl5 https://t.co/Xku1n3zzVU 10 minutes ago
WPEC CBS12 News A missing box filled with the ashes of a woman was recovered in Nevada by a passerby a week after the box and other… https://t.co/kDVewUClQZ 22 minutes ago
CBS 2 News Man finds missing ashes of woman on Las Vegas bus stop bench. https://t.co/pbSXG70wOh https://t.co/lx0oqcMzx7 28 minutes ago
Insureteck Man finds missing ashes of woman on Las Vegas bus stop bench The box was found a week after the box and other lugga… https://t.co/nKGkMyioKj 38 minutes ago
CBS Austin Man finds missing ashes of woman on Las Vegas bus stop bench https://t.co/muqgoMOzha 46 minutes ago
ABC 33/40 News Man finds missing ashes of woman on Las Vegas bus stop bench
https://t.co/JY4XLxyM1w 1 hour ago
KATV News A man finds missing ashes of a woman on Las Vegas bus stop bench. https://t.co/SlHggxpFNv https://t.co/Av1pNVFEkL 1 hour ago