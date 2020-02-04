Global  

Man finds missing ashes of woman on Las Vegas bus stop bench

Seattle Times Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A missing box filled with the ashes of a woman was recovered in Nevada by a passerby a week after the box and other luggage were taken from a Las Vegas hotel, authorities said. Ohio brothers Dan and Colten Dalton were in Las Vegas last week with their grandmother to pick […]
