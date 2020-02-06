Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Li Wenliang > Chinese doctor reprimanded for warning about coronavirus outbreak dies of the illness

Chinese doctor reprimanded for warning about coronavirus outbreak dies of the illness

USATODAY.com Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Dr. Li Wenliang had been forced to sign a letter accusing him of "making false comments" after warning fellow doctors of virus outbreak.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Doctor who helped sound alarm on coronavirus dies

Doctor who helped sound alarm on coronavirus dies 01:35

 One of the first Chinese doctors who tried to warn the world about a new coronavirus died on Friday from the illness, as China's Hubei province reported 69 new deaths, taking the total in China to over 600. Jillian Kitchener has more.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

China Readies Quarantine Camps [Video]China Readies Quarantine Camps

Chinese authorities have reportedly imposed mandatory temperature checks for all residents in Wuhan. Wuhan is the Hubei provincial city at the center of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. It has a..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:38Published

Chiefs fans quarantined abroad after trip through China [Video]Chiefs fans quarantined abroad after trip through China

Though no one in the Kansas City area has been diagnosed with coronavirus, the outbreak has still impacted some who live in the metro.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The Chinese doctor who tried to warn of the coronavirus outbreak has reportedly died

Dr Li Wenliang sounded an alarm about a strange new virus. Then the police summoned him in for a talking to.
SBS

Chinese doctor, silenced after warning of outbreak, dies from coronavirus

WUHAN, China — He was the doctor who tried to sound a warning that a troubling cluster of viral infections in a Chinese province could grow out of control —...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.