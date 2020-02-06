Chinese doctor reprimanded for warning about coronavirus outbreak dies of the illness
Dr. Li Wenliang had been forced to sign a letter accusing him of "making false comments" after warning fellow doctors of virus outbreak.
One of the first Chinese doctors who tried to warn the world about a new coronavirus died on Friday from the illness, as China's Hubei province reported 69 new deaths, taking the total in China to over 600. Jillian Kitchener has more. Doctor who helped sound alarm on coronavirus dies 01:35
