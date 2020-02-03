Global  

Real Madrid crash out of Copa del Rey

Hindu Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Ten-man Real Sociedad held on for a sensational win to progress to the last four while Madrid's run without success in Spain's domestic cup extends to six years.
News video: Everything you need to know about the 'Copa del Rey' quarter-finals

Everything you need to know about the 'Copa del Rey' quarter-finals 01:29

 The ‘Copa del Rey’ quarter-finals kick off tomorrow night and we can't wait to see how everything turns out! Here are some deets that could affect how each team does. Do you think your team will make it through to the semi-finals?

