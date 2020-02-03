Global  

AP Source: Bryant memorial set for Feb. 24 at Staples Center

Seattle Times Thursday, 6 February 2020
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A public memorial service for Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others killed in a helicopter crash is planned for Feb. 24 at Staples Center, a person with knowledge of the details told The Associated Press on Thursday. The arena is where Bryant starred for the Los Angeles Lakers for two […]
 Staples Center president Lee Zeidman said in a statement that the Lakers asked L.A. Live and the Staples Center to collect, catalog and store all of the donated items until further direction was provided by the Bryant family.

