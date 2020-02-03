AP Source: Bryant memorial set for Feb. 24 at Staples Center
Thursday, 6 February 2020 () LOS ANGELES (AP) — A public memorial service for Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others killed in a helicopter crash is planned for Feb. 24 at Staples Center, a person with knowledge of the details told The Associated Press on Thursday. The arena is where Bryant starred for the Los Angeles Lakers for two […]
Staples Center president Lee Zeidman said in a statement that the Lakers asked L.A. Live and the Staples Center to collect, catalog and store all of the donated items until further direction was provided by the Bryant family.
A public memorial service for Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others killed in a helicopter crash is planned for Feb. 24 at Staples Center, a person with... CBC.ca Also reported by •NYTimes.com •USATODAY.com •CBS Sports
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Defender Network AP Source: Bryant memorial set for Feb. 24 at Staples Center https://t.co/SHLdJ8BBmr 4 seconds ago
Raj Bhardwaj Kobe Bryant memorial planned at Los Angeles Lakers' home arena https://t.co/GO5l2yKnsX Kobe Bryant memorial set fo… https://t.co/N4j3QIcTqs 3 minutes ago
Roman J. Israel, Esq. Source: Bryant memorial to be held at Staples Center https://t.co/1iGP9G85yF "The greatest ever to wear purple and… https://t.co/yJt8Y9PcwD 5 minutes ago
[email protected] RT @cnnbrk: Kobe Bryant and eight other victims of last month's crash will be honored February 24th at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, a… 8 minutes ago
Microsoft News Source: Bryant memorial set for Feb. 24 at Staples Center https://t.co/KltSnPu9M6 12 minutes ago
Sandra Greer RT @wectnews: The date corresponds with the jersey numbers he and 13-year-old daughter Gianna wore — 24 for him and 2 for her https://t.co/… 29 minutes ago
JL RT @AprilDRyan: Kobe Bryant memorial service to be held February 24 at Staples Center, source says https://t.co/bSJHPxPaRa 35 minutes ago
✨Matt Nelson ✨ RT @KSLA: The date corresponds with the jersey numbers that Kobe Bryant and 13-year-old daughter Gianna wore — 24 for him, 2 for her. https… 40 minutes ago