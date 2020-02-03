Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Police: Man suspected of shooting 2 detectives arrested

Police: Man suspected of shooting 2 detectives arrested

Seattle Times Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
BALTIMORE (AP) — A man believed to have shot and wounded two Maryland police detectives has been arrested, authorities said Thursday. The Anne Arundel County Police Department tweeted that it does not “believe there is any further threat” to the community. It did not immediately release additional information, including the man’s name. The detectives were […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Published < > Embed
News video: Police: Man threatened to kill Goodlettsville officer and his family

Police: Man threatened to kill Goodlettsville officer and his family 01:11

 A man is behind bars after allegedly threatening to kill a Goodlettsville police officer and his family.

Recent related videos from verified sources

23-year-old man killed, one person in custody after shooting outside Sheboygan home [Video]23-year-old man killed, one person in custody after shooting outside Sheboygan home

Sheboygan Police says a 23-year-old man has died after a shooting outside of a home.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 00:53Published

Two Anne Arundel County detectives shot, suspect still at large. Some Anne Arundel Public Schools have closed for the day while [Video]Two Anne Arundel County detectives shot, suspect still at large. Some Anne Arundel Public Schools have closed for the day while

Two Anne Arundel County detectives shot, suspect still at large. Some Anne Arundel Public Schools have closed for the day while police search for the suspect.

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 13:04Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Cigarettes, booze and $400 in cheese; police arrest man who allegedly accessed Lake Tapps store through ceiling

Booze, cigarettes and cheese were on the shopping list of a man who is accused of accessing a Lake Tapps grocery store through the ceiling rafters for more than...
Seattle Times Also reported by •ReutersDenver Post

Officer fires shot while arresting shoplifting suspect

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Anchorage police officer fired a shot as officers attempted to arrest a man suspected of flashing a gun while shoplifting, police...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Reuters IndiaReuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

spunkycharm

Erika RT @shomaristone: UPDATE: Police have taken a "person of interest" into custody in connection with the shooting of two detectives during a… 11 minutes ago

PDavis_LLC

Phil Davis But yeah, you know, let's just keep reporting the news because someone actually has to, Alden. Anne Arundel police… https://t.co/J5BO7AUTEC 12 minutes ago

Star_Foreign

Star World Police: Man suspected of shooting 2 detectives arrested https://t.co/Nsmw4yygB1 21 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.