Astros reeling from fallout from scandal as spring begins

Seattle Times Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
HOUSTON (AP) — Cheaters. Sign-stealers. A team undeserving of the only World Series championship it has won. This is the prevailing image of the Houston Astros as Dusty Baker takes over, returning to the dugout at 70 years old to manage the reigning AL champions. The veteran skipper will lean on his decades of experience […]
Houston Astros Cheating Scandal Apology [Video]Houston Astros Cheating Scandal Apology

The Houston Astros sign-stealing saga is still raging as members of the team met in front of media on Thursday to apologize for their wrongdoings.

Astros Owner Jim Crane Apologizes but Says Sign-Stealing 'Didn't Impact the Game' [Video]Astros Owner Jim Crane Apologizes but Says Sign-Stealing 'Didn't Impact the Game'

Astros Owner Jim Crane Apologizes but Says Sign-Stealing 'Didn't Impact the Game' Crane and Houston players Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman addressed the media on Thursday. Jim Crane, via statement Jim..

