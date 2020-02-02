Acquittal: ‘Way to go, Mitt Romney’

Thursday, 6 February 2020 () Once again, President Donald Trump skates away from accountability in his latest political gaffe concerning Ukraine. My sincere admiration goes out to Sen. Mitt Romney, the one Republican who had the common sense and guts to say that he thought the president was guilty of tarnishing his office. Trump is proud of his self-proclaimed “perfect” […]
Mitt Romney Votes for Trump’s Conviction in Impeachment Trial Romney was the only Republican to break from the party in voting to remove Trump from office. Trump was acquitted of both articles of impeachment on Wednesday. Earlier, the Senator announced his decision to vote to convict Donald Trump...
As a growing number of Republican senators confirmed they will vote to acquit Donald Trump at the conclusion of his impeachment trial on Wednesday, the saga...