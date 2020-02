Clippers get future draft pick in exchange for guard Walton Thursday, 6 February 2020 ( 56 minutes ago )

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers acquired a future, conditional second-round draft pick from the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for guard Derrick Walton Jr. on Thursday. Walton averaged 2.2 points and 1.0 assists in 23 games this season. He’s played in 39 games over two seasons with the Clippers and Miami Heat. The […] 👓 View full article

