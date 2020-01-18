Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Trump Says U.S. Forces Killed al-Qaida Leader Qassim al-Rimi in Yemen

Trump Says U.S. Forces Killed al-Qaida Leader Qassim al-Rimi in Yemen

TIME Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump gives details of moments before Qassem Soleimani died [Video]Trump gives details of moments before Qassem Soleimani died

President Donald Trump gave a detailed account of the U.S. drone strikes that killed Iran’s military leader. According to Reuters, he spoke about Qassem Soleimani’s death in a Republican..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Trump Gives Details Of Moments Before Qassem Soleimani Died [Video]Trump Gives Details Of Moments Before Qassem Soleimani Died

President Donald Trump gave a detailed account of the U.S. drone strikes that killed Iran’s military leader. According to Reuters, he spoke about Qassem Soleimani’s death in a Republican..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Donald Trump confirms killing of Al-Qaeda chief in Yemen

Donald Trump confirms killing of Al-Qaeda chief in YemenUS President Donald Trump confirmed that the US had killed the leader of Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula - days after the jihadist group claimed responsibility...
WorldNews Also reported by •Reuters IndiaReutersSeattle TimesPolitico

White House Says Al-Qaida Leader Qassim Al-Rimi Killed In U.S. Operation

In a statement late Thursday, President Trump said he ordered the counter-terrorism operation in Yemen "that successfully eliminated" the leader of al-Qaida in...
NPR Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldIndependentAl JazeeraSeattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.