Amateur basketball league founder says Avenatti betrayed him

Seattle Times Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — A Los Angeles amateur basketball league’s founder told jurors Thursday that Michael Avenatti betrayed him when the lawyer threatened to make his complaints against Nike public. Avenatti is standing trial in New York on charges that he tried to extort millions of dollars from the sportswear giant as he represented Gary […]
