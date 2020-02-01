Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Asia > Dozens of Asia trade fairs, conferences postponed amid coronavirus fears

Dozens of Asia trade fairs, conferences postponed amid coronavirus fears

Reuters Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
More than two dozen large trade fairs and industry conferences in Asia have been postponed because of the spread of the China coronavirus, shuttering events where billions of dollars worth of deals have been signed in the past.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Dozens of trade fairs, conferences postponed amid China virus fears

Over two dozen large trade fairs and industry conferences in Asia have been postponed because of the spread of the China coronavirus, shuttering events where...
Reuters

'Lobsters overboard' as China bans live seafood trade over coronavirus fears

Fishers across the Victorian coast are stranded holding up to 10,000 lobsters in seawater storage tanks on boats and in processing facilities after China shut...
The Age


Tweets about this

HealthT21793947

Health Tips Dozens of Asia trade fairs, conferences postponed amid coronavirus fears https://t.co/A3m1sOxHjo Dozens of Asia tra… https://t.co/w9IRwplxMW 41 seconds ago

confusenet

confusenet.com Dozens of Asia trade fairs, conferences postponed amid coronavirus fears https://t.co/O1FX5PMD88 53 minutes ago

jaazee1

Joe Zollo UPDATE 2-Dozens of Asia trade fairs, conferences postponed amid coronavirus fears #foxnews #Bloomberg #cnbc #QAnon… https://t.co/B2zFmdgpXZ 1 hour ago

Fabiolucv

Fábio 🇧🇷 🇺🇲 Dozens of Asia trade fairs, conferences postponed amid coronavirus fears https://t.co/qQwLdAitYV https://t.co/FcVxdluh3F 1 hour ago

WongMNC_CtrExDr

The Mr. & Mrs. S.H. Center for the Study of MNCs RT @ReutersChina: Dozens of Asia trade fairs, conferences postponed amid coronavirus fears via ⁦@brendagoh_⁩ & Sophie Yu https://t.co/fRiS… 2 hours ago

jarvisdavidw

Miles to Go RT @EpochTimesChina: More than two dozen large trade fairs and industry conferences in Asia have been postponed because of the spread of th… 2 hours ago

ReutersChina

Reuters China Dozens of Asia trade fairs, conferences postponed amid coronavirus fears via ⁦@brendagoh_⁩ & Sophie Yu https://t.co/fRiSstMeTO 2 hours ago

EINConferences

EIN Conferences News Dozens of Asia trade fairs, conferences postponed amid coronavirus fears https://t.co/rQco4KBbbA 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.