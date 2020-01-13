Global  

Hinch: ‘Fair question’ if Astros’ title tainted by scandal

Seattle Times Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Former Astros manager AJ Hinch isn’t dismissing the idea that Houston’s 2017 World Series championship has been tainted by the sign-stealing scandal that cost him his job. “It’s a fair question,” Hinch said in an interview with MLB Network. “And I think everyone’s going to have to draw their own conclusion.” Hinch and general manager […]
