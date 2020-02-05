Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > A further 41 passengers have tested positive for coronavirus on cruise ship in Japan

A further 41 passengers have tested positive for coronavirus on cruise ship in Japan

SBS Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Another 41 passengers have tested positive for coronavirus on a cruise liner off Japan.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: More Than 60 People Test Positive For Coronavirus On Cruise Ship

More Than 60 People Test Positive For Coronavirus On Cruise Ship 01:40

 At least 61 people aboard a cruise ship anchored near the coast of Japan have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Recent related videos from verified sources

10 More People Test Positive For Coronavirus On Cruise Ship [Video]10 More People Test Positive For Coronavirus On Cruise Ship

At least 20 people aboard a cruise ship anchored near the coast of Japan have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:33Published

Cruise Ship Quarantined Due to Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]Cruise Ship Quarantined Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Cruise Ship Quarantined Due to Coronavirus Outbreak The Princess Diamond cruise ship is entering its third full day of quarantine after a disembarked passenger tested positive for coronavirus. The..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

5 more Canadians test positive for coronavirus aboard quarantined cruise ship

Five more Canadians on a cruise ship that has been quarantined off the coast of Japan have tested positive for the new coronavirus, bringing the total on board...
CBC.ca Also reported by •The AgeCP24SBSBelfast Telegraph

Passengers quarantined on coronavirus-hit cruise ship off Japan

Around 3,700 people are facing at least two weeks locked away on a cruise liner anchored off Japan after health officials confirmed on Wednesday that 10 people...
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters IndiaBelfast TelegraphNYTimes.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.