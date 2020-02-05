Buttigieg narrowly defeats Sanders in Iowa caucus: Iowa Democratic Party
|
|
Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Pete Buttigieg, a former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, narrowly defeated Senator Bernie Sanders in the Iowa caucuses with all precincts counted, the Iowa Democratic Party said on Thursday, after technical glitches hindered the counting of votes in the fist contest for the Democratic presidential nomination.
|
|
|
|
Recent related videos from verified sources
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this