Buttigieg narrowly defeats Sanders in Iowa caucus: Iowa Democratic Party

Reuters Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Pete Buttigieg, a former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, narrowly defeated Senator Bernie Sanders in the Iowa caucuses with all precincts counted, the Iowa Democratic Party said on Thursday, after technical glitches hindered the counting of votes in the fist contest for the Democratic presidential nomination.
News video: Buttigieg Maintains Lead with 86% of Precincts Reporting in Iowa Caucus

Buttigieg Maintains Lead with 86% of Precincts Reporting in Iowa Caucus 01:14

 The Iowa Democratic Party released a third wave of results from the Iowa Caucuses Wednesday afternoon with 86% of precincts reporting.

100 Percent of Precincts Reporting Days After Iowa Caucus Finishes [Video]100 Percent of Precincts Reporting Days After Iowa Caucus Finishes

Three days after the Iowa caucuses were complete, results have finally been released with Pete Buttigiege maintaining a narrow lead.

Credit: WHO     Duration: 01:40Published

DNC Chair Calls For Recanvass Of Iowa Caucus Results [Video]DNC Chair Calls For Recanvass Of Iowa Caucus Results

The Iowa Democratic Party is under newfound scrutiny after DNC chair Tom Perez called on the state party to recanvass results from the Iowa Caucuses.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:51Published


US Democrats: Buttigieg narrowly defeats Sanders in Iowa after voting chaos

Pete Buttigieg has narrowly come out on top of the Democratic presidential candidates in the Iowa caucus results. The announcement of the results was delayed...
Deutsche Welle

Buttigieg holds lead over Sanders in latest Iowa caucus results

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg held his lead over U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders in the Iowa caucuses in updated results released by the Iowa...
Reuters

